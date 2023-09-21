Mid-level managers at Anheuser-Busch InBev have been pushing the transgender cause within the company despite the massive fallout from Bud Light’s partnership with transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

A lengthy article in the Guardian examined the Dylan Mulvaney controversy and how it impacted Bud Light, speaking to several sources inside the company and other LGBTQ organizations they allied with in the past or will ally with in the future. According to Phoenix Pride, the company will be sponsoring a festival next month that will feature “family-friendly drag entertainment.”

“We’re going to be putting on a full weekend of family-friendly drag entertainment, less than three miles from the Arizona capitol, where they’re trying to shut down that entire culture,” said Jeremy M Helfgot, a spokesperson for Phoenix Pride. “It’s only because of the support of corporate partners like Bud Light that we can do that.”

Alyssa Nitchun, executive director of New York’s LGBTQ+-focused Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, said that companies like Bud Light would be better served if they trusted organizations like hers to “drive the conversation.”

“In light of what happened with Bud Light and other canceled brands, they should trust organizations like ours to drive the conversation,” she said. “You want to support the LGBTQIA+ community? Ask the queer folks working for you what they want and need.”

One former employee told the outlet that the company failed to provide proper leadership during the Dylan Mulvaney backlash.

“There was a lot of panic and a lot of rash decision-making,” a former employee said. “We didn’t hear anything from leadership for over a month, and then after a few weeks, someone high up at Anheuser-Busch released a statement that pretty much said nothing.”

