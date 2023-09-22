Nolte: Illinois Cashless Bail Releases Man Accused of Leaving Dead Wife on Road

An Illinois man accused of leaving his dead wife’s body on the side of the road has been released thanks to the state’s new cashless bail system.

Alona Muryn, 29, was found dead at the side of the road after Inverness police received a call around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Police believe Muryn got into an argument with her husband, who was driving. “The woman removed her seatbelt, opened her car door, and fell from the vehicle,” per CWB Chicago. “Police said she was struck by the car after falling out.”

According to the allegations, her husband, Ivan Muryn, then “stopped, checked on Alona, and “fled the scene without calling for help.”

He turned himself in later in the day. He is also a citizen of Ukraine. But he was only told to surrender his passport, not to drive, and placed on an electronic monitoring system. Murwyn could not be held because he is “not charged with a domestic crime.” Additionally, per the report, he “does not qualify to be jailed before trial because the charge he faces is not considered a forcible felony and because it could result in probation upon conviction.”

So, where Democrats run things, a young woman can die under very mysterious circumstances, and the guy who was with her and whose car hit her can leave her body by the side of the road and not spend a single day in prison, even if he’s a flight risk to Ukraine.

How do the cops know the woman was dead when the husband fled? Was she hooked to a universal heart monitor?

What I mean is, how do the authorities know she wasn’t alive and he didn’t deliberately choose to leave her to die? That’s a felony, no? Well, maybe not where Democrats run things.

I’ve been blissfully married for almost 34 years. That doesn’t mean it’s been 34 years of lollipops and teddy bears. But as angry as we have sometimes been at each other, even at peak anger, I’m 100 percent certain all that anger immediately disappears the moment you see your spouse lying dead by the side of the road. Who leaves anyone on the side of the road, much less their own wife?

Cashless bail is flat-out insane. Where’s the risk to the accused of not returning for trial? There is none, especially if you are guilty. The bail system works as well as any system can. You either forfeit a ton of money if the accused skips, or a bondsman is plenty motivated to bring the accused back.

Illinois is about to face a nightmare of lawlessness.

Illinois is about to get everything it voted for.

If I were a professional criminal, I would summer in Chicago and winter in San Francisco.

