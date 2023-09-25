Josh Hawley Visits UAW Picket Line to Back Auto Workers

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) visited UAW workers on Monday in solidarity with those who want better pay, benefits, and a “GUARANTEE their jobs will stay in America.”

Hawley traveled to Wentzville, Missouri, as United Auto Workers (UAW) continue to protest for better benefits.

Privilege to visit the picket line in Wentzville today – these workers deserve better pay, better benefits, and a GUARANTEE their jobs will stay in America pic.twitter.com/Pq2xoX1F3A — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 25, 2023

“Privilege to visit the picket line in Wentzville today — these workers deserve better pay, better benefits, and a GUARANTEE their jobs will stay in America,” Hawley wrote.

He continued:

These companies are making billions in profits — and spending billions on idiotic “climate change” initiatives that make China rich and kill American jobs. Spend that money on American workers One worker told me it takes three paychecks to make his rent payment in St. Charles County — and he has a wife and three kids to support. Meanwhile, the GM CEO makes $30+ million Another worker told me he works Mon-Sat and is often asked to work Sundays also. No time for family or church. That’s wrong America made these huge corporations what they are. Now they owe some loyalty — and basic fairness — to American workers. Stop offshoring. Stop investing in China. Stop making American workers compete with slave labor. Invest in America

Hawley says he supports the UAW’s stance but is also blaming the Biden administration’s push for electric vehicle manufacturing which he says means more jobs in China. pic.twitter.com/IAjztV8KJS — Gregg Palermo (@GreggPalermo) September 25, 2023

In March, Hawley unveiled his first bill as part of his worker’s legislative agenda to rebuild America. He introduced a bill, the Ending Trade Relations with China Act, that would revoke China’s normal trade relations status and boost America’s working class.

The UAW strikes continue as workers hope to secure higher wages as middle-class Americans reel from the effects of inflation under Biden. UAW also hopes to secure commitments that their jobs will not be eliminated by the president’s push to mandate electric vehicle production.

I talked to workers who had been in Wentzville for 40 years – and workers who had just started. The message was the same: give us a chance to take care of our families and have a future pic.twitter.com/6f6dbSnDwZ — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 25, 2023

Breitbart News Economics Editor John Carney has noted that these auto workers are effectively striking the effects of “Bidenomics” and “Bidenflation.”

Meanwhile, Breitbart News’s John Binder reported that the brother of President Joe Biden’s top adviser is a lobbyist for General Motors.

