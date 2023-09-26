Republicans on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee are currently conducting an investigation into Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm regarding her recent electric vehicle (EV) road trip, during which an incident led to the involvement of law enforcement.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that during Granholm’s four-day EV excursion from North Carolina to Tennessee, personnel from the Energy Department employed an internal combustion engine vehicle to occupy an EV charging station designated for the secretary at a Walmart location in Grovetown, Georgia, Fox News Digital reported. This action prompted a family, frustrated by being forced to wait for access to the charger, to contact the police and report the situation.

The incident was initially reported by NPR, which accompanied Granholm on the trip. According to NPR’s report, Granholm’s office organized the journey with the aim of “drawing attention to the billions of dollars the White House is investing in green energy and clean vehicles.”

Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and Oversight Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Chairman Pat Fallon (R-TX) called Granholm’s trip a “charade” on the American people.

“This taxpayer-funded publicity stunt illustrates yet again how out of touch the Biden Administration is with the consequences of policies it has unleashed on everyday Americans,” Comer and Fallon wrote to Granholm. “Committee Republicans remain committed to preserving freedoms like vehicle consumer choice in the face of an unproven, burdensome, and expensive Biden Administration push to force all Americans to buy EVs,” they continued. “We request documents and information to understand the purposes, costs, and consequences of your summer 2023 EV road trip.”