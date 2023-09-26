Michelle Obama delivered a one-hour speech at a tech fair in Munich, Germany, earning a staggering sum of nearly $750,000.

The former first lady received this substantial compensation for addressing a startup event held alongside the famous Oktoberfest beer festival, according to sources closely connected to the conference organizers, the Daily Mail reported.

The Bits & Pretzels conference spanned three days, offering a platform for founders of both national and international companies to share their journey to success.

Obama was slated to speak before an audience of approximately 5,000 attendees. Her topic of discussion centered on overcoming self-doubt and emphasizing the significance of inclusivity and diversity.

To this day, Michelle Obama continues to enjoy significant support from the American populace. In a recent YouGov survey, 77 percent of respondents expressed a favorable opinion of her, with only 15 percent holding an unfavorable view.

Many, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), believe Michelle Obama will replace President Joe Biden as the Democrat nominee for president, Breitbart News reported.

“And so when I see the media turning on Joe Biden right now, I think the odds of Michelle Obama parachuting in in August of 2024 have risen dramatically,” Cruz said on his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz. “And that ought to scare the hell out of anyone who is unhappy about the direction this country is going and doesn’t want us to go even crazier, in an even worse direction.”

In the past year, Michelle Obama embarked on a six-city tour across the United States to promote her latest book, “The Light We Carry.” In this book, she shares her personal insights on habits, attitudes, and beliefs that have helped her overcome fears.

Since departing from the White House, the Obamas have engaged in lucrative speaking engagements and secured a substantial $65 million publishing deal with Penguin for their memoirs. Additionally, they established a joint production company, “Higher Ground,” and entered into a multi-year, “multi-million dollar” contract with the streaming giant Netflix in 2018.