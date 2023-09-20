Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) believes the Democrat Party will “parachute” former First Lady Michelle Obama in to replace President Joe Biden, who will be “jettisoned” out before the 2024 election, arguing that former President Barack Obama is the “puppet master” running the Biden administration.

On Monday, Cruz discussed the possibility that Biden will not be the nominee for the Democrat Party in the upcoming election on his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz,” noting that the odds of such a scenario have “risen significantly” given that Democrats are now “nervous.”

He stated:

They’re looking at polling numbers that show two-thirds of Americans think he’s too old to be president. They’re getting nervous about all of the evidence of Biden corruption — you’ve got Hunter being indicted, you’ve got all the connections to Joe, and then what we’ve seen in recent weeks is the media is turning on them.

“And remember the role of the media. Sadly, they’re no longer journalists; they no longer report news,” he added. “They are the left-wing of the Democrat Party, and when the media turns on the presumed Democrat nominee, I think that is the cutting edge of the Democrat intelligencia saying we may have to cut bait and find someone new.”

According to Cruz, if by the time of the Democratic National Convention in August Biden’s “mental diminishment” worsens, it becomes “obvious to anyone that he can’t find his shoes,” and Democrats begin worrying, the event will serve as an opportunity to “parachute” a replacement in.

“The Democrat kingmakers [will then] jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama,” he suggested, adding that “you don’t infuriate African American women, which is a critical part of the constituency that Democrats are relying on to win.”

He also suggested that Michelle Obama, having once served as first lady, “has the ability to kind of parachute in above all four [top Democrat contenders] and say, ‘Hey, we’re not picking among any of you; you guys can all fight it out next time.’”

“This is the Obamas saving the day,” he stated.

Cruz also expressed his belief that Barack Obama is “already running the Biden administration,” serving as a “puppet master” behind the Biden White House.

“I don’t think Joe Biden is the decision maker,” he stated.

“And so when I see the media turning on Joe Biden right now, I think the odds of Michelle Obama parachuting in in August of 2024 have risen dramatically,” he added, “and that ought to scare the hell out at anyone who is unhappy about the direction this country is going and doesn’t want us to go even crazier, in an even worse direction.”

Asked if Biden would turn himself into the “biggest hero of the Democratic Party in history” if he were to step down, Cruz suggested Democrats would “immediately start carving him on Rushmore — figuratively speaking — the Rushmore of socialists.”

Cruz contended:

[H]e aspires to be the next FDR, and part of how Democrats would get him to step down is saying [that] by doing this, you’re FDR; by doing this, you’re George Washington, stepping down after two terms — you’re demonstrating the ultimate statesman principle.

Describing Democrats as “dynastic,” “top-down,” and “command and control,” the senator noted that “Michelle has a claim to already being at a higher level in the Democrat pecking order than any of the other contenders.”

“It’s the only solution for Democrat power brokers that doesn’t cause a civil war,” he added.

The matter follows Barack Obama reportedly warning Joe Biden privately that former President Donald Trump’s campaigning strength alongside an energized GOP should not be underestimated.

Last month, a poll revealed that 80-year-old President Biden’s age worries Democrats.