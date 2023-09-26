Hunter Biden received two wires totaling $260,000 in 2019 originating from Chinese business partners that listed President Joe Biden’s Delaware home as the beneficiary address for the funds, the House Oversight Committee revealed Tuesday.

The bombshell allegation is the first direct link between Joe Biden and foreign wired money to the Biden family business from China. The Delaware address is Joe Biden’s main residence. Hunter Biden also spent time at the address, though it is unclear if he claimed it as his home address at the time of the wire transfer in July and August 2019.

The revelation emerged from the committee’s recent subpoena of financial records related to a specific bank account that received two wires from China linked to BHR Partners associates, according to the committee:

July 26, 2019: Wang Xin wired $10,000 with Joe Biden’s home listed on the wire. August 2, 2019: Jonathan Li wired $250,000 with Joe Biden’s home listed on the wire.

BHR Partners, the fund Hunter Biden co-founded via a joint venture with Devon Archer and Jonathan Li, maintains investments worth billions of dollars around the globe. Archer conveyed his stake in BHR Painters to his wife in 2017. Hunter Biden conveyed his stake to his current lawyer, Kevin Morris, Breitbart News exclusively reported in April.

No matter how @IanSams spins this, it's either Hunter residing at a home with classified documents, or Joey was directing the CEFC/BHR FARA violations. Or both. It's both. More background: https://t.co/KJgauux5PB https://t.co/pBPylT1x5Y pic.twitter.com/MxSPIzICoZ — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) September 26, 2023

The committee said the payments were made in 2019, just weeks after Hunter Biden’s former lawyer, George Mesires, said Hunter served with BHR “only as a member of its board of directors,” which he claimed was an “unpaid position.” Hunter Biden’s lawyer claimed he left the BHR Partners board in October 2019.

“In 2020, Joe Biden told Americans that his family never received money from China,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) said in a statement. “We’ve already proved that to be a lie earlier this year, and now we know that two wires originating from Beijing listed Joe Biden’s Wilmington home as the beneficiary address when he was running for President of the United States.”

“When Joe Biden was vice president, he spoke on the phone and had coffee with Jonathan Li in Beijing, and later wrote a college letter of recommendation for his children,” Comer continued.

“Joe Biden’s abuse of public office for his family’s financial gain threatens our national security. What did the Bidens do with this money from Beijing?” he questioned. “Americans demand and deserve accountability for President Biden and the First Family’s corruption.”

