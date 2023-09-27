The Trump campaign on Wednesday urged the Republican National Committee (RNC) to end the debates and save resources to defeat President Joe Biden, making the call after the second Republican debate went off the rails, with plenty of criticism from viewers over Univision’s leftist bent throughout the two-hour spectacle.

“Tonight’s GOP debate was as boring and inconsequential as the first debate, and nothing that was said will change the dynamics of the primary contest being dominated by President Trump,” a statement shared by Chris LaCivita, senior adviser for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, reads.

“The RNC should immediately put an end to any further primary debates so we can train our fire on Crooked Joe Biden and quit wasting time and money that could be going to evicting Biden from the White House,” the statement adds.

That message to the RNC came as the debate flew off the rails several times as moderators struggled to take control. Further, the decision to include Univision prompted a wave of backlash, given the left-leaning questions — which centered around topics such as amnesty — and the fact that Univision anchor Ilia Calderón opened up the debate by speaking Spanish.

It’s a good thing Univision is an official media partner of this debate so issues that matter Republican voters are covered – said not one Republican primary or caucus voter — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 28, 2023

Why do we continue to get questions from the left from Univision? No wonder we're in the mess we're in. — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) September 28, 2023

Univision moderator advocates big time for open borders and amnesty. Candidates handled it fairly well. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 28, 2023

Is this an msnbc debate? — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 28, 2023

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is behind Trump by an average of 53.9 percent in the polls, also falsely claimed during the debate that Trump “hides behind the walls of his golf clubs and won’t show up here to answer questions like all the rest of us are up here to answer.”

Trump was not hiding at one of his golf clubs but speaking with autoworkers in Michigan Wednesday evening.

Days ago, Trump offered a similar message to the RNC, urging leaders to focus on issues — like the ramifications of automatic voter registration in states such as Pennsylvania — rather than wasting time on “meaningless Debates.”

“Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, and others, are far more important than ‘Aida,’ Sloppy Chris, Lyin’ Mike Pence, Nikki ‘Birdbrain’ Haley, Ron (‘Dead Campaign’) DeSanctimonious, and the others,” Trump said.