Univision Anchor Opens 2nd GOP Presidential Primary Debate in Spanish

A Noticias Univision anchor helped open the second Republican Presidential Primary debate on Wednesday night on Fox Business, telling viewers in Spanish that the candidates are trying to win their votes.

After being introduced, Ilia Calderón of Noticias Univision said, “President Reagan famously described America as a shining city on a hill, and tonight seven candidates will make the case they should be the one to lead that city into a brighter tomorrow,” she said during the debate hosted by Fox Business at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California.

“But first, they have to convince you, the voter,” she said, pointing at the camera:

“Please allow me to welcome our Spanish-speaking audience,” Calderón stated, then continued in Spanish: “A good evening to all. From the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the Republican presidential candidates also seek your vote for the party’s primaries. Welcome.”

Hispanic Americans were apparently turning their backs on Democrats in the midterm elections when it came to issues such as crime, inflation, immigration, and corporate-backed woke social agendas, according to a report from November:

In Texas, Hispanic Americans are being driven away from Democrats due to mass illegal immigration flooding their communities and the party’s support for the Biden administration’s handling of 5.5 million arrivals at the southern border and 1.35 million released into the United States. “Where is our respect for laws?” one Hispanic mother, planning to vote Republican in this year’s midterms, asked. “Where is our respect for the people already here? I’m an immigrant; I’m also an American. We are allowing our country to be overrun.”

In his recent article for Fox News, Alfredo Ortiz of Job Creators Network stated, “The biggest story of Hispanic Heritage Month, which began last Friday, is that Hispanics are coming home to the Republican Party.”