House Short-Term Spending Bill Fails as Government Barrels Toward Shutdown

The House rejected a short-term spending bill on Friday designed to keep the government open through the September 30 deadline, making a government shutdown almost inevitable.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) continuing resolution (CR) failed 198-232 despite his inclusion of significant border security measures included to coax skeptical conservatives. Twenty-one Republicans opposed the measure which would have extended government funding for 30 days.

McCarthy is expected to meet with his Republican colleagues Friday afternoon to discuss a path forward. Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) alerted colleagues that votes are expected Saturday, a change from the previous schedule.

The Senate, meanwhile, continues negotiations to determine how much Ukraine aid and border security funds to include. Those negotiations are primarily being held between independent Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), who caucuses with Democrats, and a handful of Republicans.

The Senate CR is expected to last 47 days and will not include spending cuts in the House CR.

Many conservatives reject the inclusion of more border security funds without policy changes, believing an infusion of cash without reversing current Biden administration border policies would simply increase the processing of the influx of migrants, worsening the crisis.

Senate negotiators began their work in earnest this week in recognition of McCarthy’s precarious position within his conference. The Speaker faces hardliners on numerous fronts, including those who oppose CRs on principle.

The failure of today’s bill, which beefed up border security, cut spending, and pulled funding for the Ukraine war casts doubts on hopes in the existence of a perfect cocktail of concessions McCarthy can mix to secure passage with only Republican support.

McCarthy cannot introduce a CR softening positions on those issues in an attempt to woo Democrats without introducing different problems which could be fatal for his speakership.

McCarthy foe Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has promised repeatedly to bring forth a motion to remove McCarthy from the speakership if he brings forth a CR in any form. Democrats have made clear they will not band together with what is expected to be the majority of the Republican conference to save McCarthy’s speakership without significant concessions.

Gaetz is reportedly reaching out to Democrats for help in ousting McCarthy.

The Senate regains the initiative after the failed vote in the House, although a path forward remains unclear. Without unanimous consent to speed up the process, the Senate cannot vote for final passage of its CR before Sunday, the first day of a shutdown.

