Joe Biden Praises the Late Dianne Feinstein for Targeting ‘Assault Weapons’

President Joe Biden released a statement following the passing of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), deeming her a “pioneering American” and praising her targeting of “assault weapons” as part of her legacy.

“Senator Dianne Feinstein was a pioneering American. A true trailblazer. And for Jill and me, a cherished friend,” Biden’s statement reads, pointing to the late senator’s “poise and courage in the wake of tragedy.”

“Serving in the Senate together for more than 15 years, I had a front row seat to what Dianne was able to accomplish,” he said. “It’s why I recruited her to serve on the Judiciary Committee when I was Chairman – I knew what she was made of, and I wanted her on our team,” Biden gushed, pointing to Feinstein’s targeting of “assault weapons” as a prime example of the legislator’s skill and legacy.

His statement reads in part:

There’s no better example of her skillful legislating and sheer force of will than when she turned passion into purpose, and led the fight to ban assault weapons. Dianne made her mark on everything from national security to the environment to protecting civil liberties. She’s made history in so many ways, and our country will benefit from her legacy for generations. Often the only woman in the room, Dianne was a role model for so many Americans – a job she took seriously by mentoring countless public servants, many of whom now serve in my Administration. She had an immense impact on younger female leaders for whom she generously opened doors. Dianne was tough, sharp, always prepared, and never pulled a punch, but she was also a kind and loyal friend, and that’s what Jill and I will miss the most.

“As we mourn with her daughter Katherine and the Feinstein family, her team in the Senate, and the people of California, we take comfort that Dianne is reunited again with her beloved Richard. May God Bless Dianne Feinstein,” Biden added.

Indeed, Feinstein long pushed for bans on commonly owned semiautomatic firearms, introducing the “Assault Weapons Ban of 2019,” “Assault Weapons Ban of 2021,” and similar legislation throughout the years.

At the beginning of 2023, Feinstein introduced legislation to ban “205 military-style assault weapons by name.”

Biden’s statement followed the Friday morning news of Feinstein’s passing. Born in 1933, the California senator was 90 years old and had recently stepped down from her position on the Judiciary Committee due to failing health and mounting political pressure.

All eyes now go to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who once outlined his intention to appoint a black woman to the now vacant seat in the Golden State.