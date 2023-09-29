The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) ripped radical Democrat Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) for casting his vote on Wednesday against Operation Lone Star, a joint operation between the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department to protect the southern border from invasion.

“Texas’s southern border is being overwhelmed by an historic influx of migrants but Colin Allred refuses to break with DC Democrats to give Texas the funding it needs to secure the border,” NRSC spokesman Philip Letsou exclusively told Breitbart News.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) launched Operation Lone Star in March 2021 to curtail the invasion on the southern border. Abbott issued a disaster declaration in May that covers a total of 48 counties, localities mostly along or near the southern border.

The declaration directed the Department of Public Safety to “use available resources to enforce all applicable federal and state laws to prevent the criminal activity along the border, including criminal trespassing, smuggling, and human trafficking, and to assist Texas counties in their efforts to address those criminal activities.”

Operation Lone Star also enabled Abbott in June to launch Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities for detaining arrested persons.

WATCH — Fmr. Biden DHS Official: Surge at Border “Should Surprise No One” — We Should Have Been Better Prepared:

Allred, who is running for Texas Senate and a potential opponent of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), claims to be a moderate Democrat but evidence suggests otherwise. He voted against overhauling the Washington, DC, criminal code, against the Republicans’ border security package in May, and against ending the coronavirus state of emergency.

“If Allred were smart, he’d drop out now and run again for his safe Democrat seat in the House,” Letsou stated.

Allred’s far-left votes come as he faces a competitive Democrat primary challenger Roland Gutierrez, an immigration lawyer from South Texas and a member of the state legislature.

RELATED VIDEO — Dem Rep. Allred: “How We’ve Approached Car Safety” Is “Right Model” for Guns:

Their positions on many policies appear indistinct. For example, they both support eliminating the Senate filibuster. “I understood that there were some members who had concerns about doing away with the filibuster entirely, but the voting rights legislation is about how you even make up the body of the Senate,” Allred told reporters. “A supermajority requirement in the Senate is nowhere in the Constitution.”

Like Gutierrez, Allred also champions universal gun background checks, red flag laws, and increasing the minimum age to buy rifles. Allred also backs banning the future sale of rifles. “Those are all things that I think have broad, broad support and that I think we can get done right now,” Allred said. “I’ve always been focused on what can we do right now.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.