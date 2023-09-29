Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s annual salary will be $1 if a bipartisan spending bill passed by the House becomes law.

The bipartisan Homeland Security appropriations bill secured two Democrat votes from Reps. Jared Golden (D-ME) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA).

The House used a tool called the Holman rule, which allows it to alter an individual government employee’s salary. The amendment to reduce Mayorkas’s salary was introduced by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and passed unanimously.

Biggs tweeted about his amendment to “defund Secretary Mayorkas’ salary to $0,” which, almost as low, would actually be $1. He wrote that Mayorkas “is in dereliction of his duties and doesn’t deserve a penny more. If my colleagues won’t impeach him and he won’t resign, this is the next step”:

Last night, the House unanimously passed my amendment to defund Secretary Mayorkas’ salary to $0 via the Holman Rule. He is in dereliction of his duties and doesn’t deserve a penny more. If my colleagues won’t impeach him and he won’t resign, this is the next step. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) September 28, 2023

Biden’s border chief has overseen record-breaking disaster, including a record number of migrants in August. Since October, Customs and Border Protection has seized nearly 26,000 pounds of fentanyl being trafficked across the Southwest border:

Since October, CBP has seized nearly 26,000 lbs of fentanyl coming across the Southwest border. That’s enough to kill roughly 6 billion people. A direct threat to the lives of Americans. — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) September 27, 2023

House Republicans have chosen border security as a top priority in the ongoing fight to fund the government. Border hawks pulled a parliamentary trick to withhold the bill from being sent to the Senate until the Senate passed H.R. 2, the tough border security bill passed by the House.

