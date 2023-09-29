Two Democrats Join House Republicans to Pass Bipartisan Homeland Security Funding Plan that Cuts Alejandro Mayorkas’s Salary to $1

FILE - In this July 25, 2013, file photo Alejandro Mayorkas, President Obama's nominee to become deputy secretary of the Homeland Security Department, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on his nomination. President-elect Joe Biden is filling out his administration …
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Bradley Jaye

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s annual salary will be $1 if a bipartisan spending bill passed by the House becomes law.

The bipartisan Homeland Security appropriations bill secured two Democrat votes from Reps. Jared Golden (D-ME) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA).

The House used a tool called the Holman rule, which allows it to alter an individual government employee’s salary. The amendment to reduce Mayorkas’s salary was introduced by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and passed unanimously.

Biggs tweeted about his amendment to “defund Secretary Mayorkas’ salary to $0,” which, almost as low, would actually be $1. He wrote that Mayorkas “is in dereliction of his duties and doesn’t deserve a penny more. If my colleagues won’t impeach him and he won’t resign, this is the next step”:

Biden’s border chief has overseen record-breaking disaster, including a record number of migrants in August. Since October, Customs and Border Protection has seized nearly 26,000 pounds of fentanyl being trafficked across the Southwest border:

House Republicans have chosen border security as a top priority in the ongoing fight to fund the government. Border hawks pulled a parliamentary trick to withhold the bill from being sent to the Senate until the Senate passed H.R. 2, the tough border security bill passed by the House.

