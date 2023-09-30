The GOP should be “laying the foundation” for the general election, Republican Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, discussing Florida’s crucial role and the fact that the state has seen 850,000 registered voters swing towards the Republican side over the last few years.

Ziegler emphasized that the Republican Party’s job really kicks in after the primaries, ensuring the nominee is elected.

“So right now, we are laying the foundation and trying to give ourselves a head start for that moment,” he said, briefly walking through different ways they are doing that. That includes recruiting volunteers and pushing voting by mail, he said, although he noted that he is “not the biggest vote-by-mail fan.”

“But if it’s in place, you know, as President [Donald] Trump said, Governor [Ron] DeSantis said, we can’t sit back and let the Democrats have a head start. You gotta play with the rules that are on in the game right now,” Ziegler said.

Republicans are also emphasizing voter registration because what they have seen in Florida over the past few years has been “incredible.”

“In 2018, when Governor DeSantis took over, there were 250,000 more Democrats than Republicans in Florida,” he said, noting that voter-registration-wise, “we’ve always been a Democrat state.”

“In November of 2021, for the first time ever, our state became a Republican state. And then today, there’s over 600,000 more Republicans than Democrats in the state of Florida. So it’s been an 850,000 registration swing towards the Republican side, which is huge for us because that helps identify voters,” Ziegler said, noting that much of that growth is rooted in the pandemic and “some of the other freedoms that we’ve really protected and pushed in our legislature.”

“And our governor has done a great job with that at the state level. So we’re in really good shape in Florida. We’re headed in the right direction. … We feel good, but we can’t take anything for granted because if we lose Florida, we’re gonna lose the country,” Ziegler warned. “So we’re out there recruiting volunteers. We’re obviously having our big event [the Florida Freedom Summit] that’s going to rally everyone to get the energy going and have the focus shift towards Florida.”

Ultimately, the Florida GOP is focusing on building the “grassroots efforts,” he added.

“And we’re every single corner of the state. I don’t care how blue the area is. We’re going to be focused on and delivering for the Republican Party. So that’s what we’re doing in Florida. We’re having a lot of fun. We’re having a lot of success, but we’re working really hard as well,” Ziegler said.

