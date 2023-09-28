Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are both slated to appear at the Florida Freedom Summit in November in what Republican Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler described as a “Sunshine Showdown!”

The Florida Freedom Summit is taking place November 4 in Kissimmee, Florida, and already features four presidential candidates — Trump, DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

“Sunshine Showdown! President @realDonaldTrump & Governor @RonDeSantis make their pitch at the same event, on the same day in Florida for the first time during the Presidential campaign!” Ziegler announced.

“Join President Donald J. Trump at the Florida Freedom Summit on November 4th at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, FL,” the Florida GOP announced. “You don’t want to miss this event!”

Join President Donald J. Trump at the Florida Freedom Summit on November 4th at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, FL. You don't want to miss this event! Tickets are going fast. Secure yours today: https://t.co/vH2heRedpM pic.twitter.com/4HjV4vAQpf — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) September 26, 2023

Trump and DeSantis have seldom crossed ways on the campaign trail, as Trump has continued to forge his own path, skipping the primary debates, meeting with striking auto workers in Michigan Wednesday evening in lieu of the GOP event in Simi Valley, California.

RELATED — WOW! Trump to Auto Workers: Biden Conducting an “ASSASSINATION” of Your Jobs

RSBN / Rumble

Ziegler made it clear months ago that the Florida GOP would not choose a candidate in the primary race but support whoever voters choose.

“We’re going to support both men. We’re going to stay neutral. And we’re going to allow the grassroots to pick and then whoever they pick, we’re gonna make sure they get elected, whether it’s President Trump [or] Governor DeSantis,” Ziegler told Breitbart News Saturday months ago, in March.

“We’re going to let the grassroots pick. We’re going to work like hell to get them elected afterwards,” Ziegler he added.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Rep. Byron Donald (R-FL) are also both listed as speakers of the event as well.