Senate Clears Stop-Gap Spending Bill with No Ukraine Aid

The Senate on Saturday night passed a stop-gap spending bill, providing no Ukraine aid, and sending the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk.

The Senate passed the House’s stop-gap spending bill, or a continuing resolution (CR), which will keep the government open until November 17.

The legislation passed overwhelmingly, 88-9. Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Mike Braun (R-IN), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Mike Lee (R-UT), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Rand Paul (R-KY), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), and J.D. Vance (R-OH) voted against the legislation.

The stop-gap spending bill also contains $16 billion in disaster relief aid, which Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) fought to separate from Ukraine aid.

Many Senate Democrats were frustrated that the bill did not include Ukraine aid.

Sen. Michael Bennett (D-CO) delayed the vote on the bill until he secured a commitment from Senate leadership to vote on a supplemental Ukraine aid bill.

“Most Senate Republicans remain committed to helping our friends on the frontlines,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on the Senate floor.

“I’m confident the Senate will pass further urgent assistance to Ukraine later this year,” he added.

As Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye reported, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) scored a shocking victory by passing a government funding bill with no Ukraine aid:

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) acknowledged McCarthy’s victory over the deep state after Saturday’s House vote. “It’s rumored that Pentagon officials are on their way over to the Capitol to lobby for Schumer-McConnell,” tweeted Lee. “The Military Industrial Complex doesn’t like to lose.”

Sens. Lee and Rand Paul (R-KY) had planned to employ parliamentary delay tactics on a CR, but in a sign of how big a victory McCarthy’s bill is for conservatives, the duo has indicated they will allow for quick consideration of the bill in the Senate.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the stop-gap spending bill to avert the government shutdown.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.