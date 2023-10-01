Hunter Biden denied receiving “one cent” from his family’s deal with BHR Partners associate Jonathan Li, a video from October 2019 shows.

In the summer of 2019, Hunter Biden received two wires totaling $260,000 originating from BHR Partners associates, including Li, that listed President Joe Biden’s Delaware home as the beneficiary address for the funds, the House Oversight Committee revealed this week. The fund is bankrolled by the Bank of China.

Months after receiving the bank wires in 2019, Hunter Biden told ABC News he did not receive one penny from Li.

“Have you received any money from that business dealing?” an ABC News reporter asked Hunter Biden.

“No, no,” he replied.

“Not one cent?” she quested.

“Not one cent,” Hunter Biden claimed.

The time frame detailed in Hunter Biden’s collapsed plea deal in July with now-special counsel David Weiss says Hunter Biden’s residence was in California when the Chinese partners sent money to an account linked to Joe Biden’s address.

Hunter Biden “remained in California and spent much of the Summer 2019 painting and developing plans for his memoir,” the plea deal states on page 9. In Hunter Biden’s memoir, Beautiful Things, the president’s son also noted that he lived in California at the time his Chinese partners wired the money to Delaware.

The money wired from Beijing, China, contradicts President Joe Biden’s false claim that Hunter Biden never made money from China.

BHR Partners, the fund Hunter Biden cofounded via a joint venture with Devon Archer and Li, maintains investments worth billions of dollars. As Breitbart News exclusively reported in April, Kevin Morris, Hunter Biden’s lawyer and confidant, controls Hunter Biden’s stake in the entity. Archer’s wife also controls his stake in BHR Partners.

