Code names like President Joe Biden’s infamous alias, the “big guy,” are often used in financial crimes, forensic accountant witness Bruce Dubinsky said at this week’s impeachment inquiry hearing.

“Typically, you’ll see codenames used and money is being paid to someone under that codename. That’s how these processes work,” Dubinsky told Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-KS).

“Mr. Dubinsky, you have extensive experience as an expert witness and consultant in the areas of white collar crime, financial fraud, and corruption. Is it characteristic of these types of crimes that actors hide behind nicknames or other pseudonyms to mask their identity?” LaTurner asked.

“It’s very common,” Dubinsky replied.

Codenames like "THE BIG GUY" are often used in financial crimes. "Typically, you'll see codenames used and money is being paid to someone under that codename. That's how these processes work." Witness Bruce Dubinsky, a forensic accountant, breaks down how fraudsters…

A total of six people appeared to previously use the “big guy” monicker to reference Joe Biden: Mykola Zlochevsky, Gary Shapley, James Gilliar, Geoff Roger, Hunter Biden, and Frank Biden.

The monicker became famous when the New York Post reported an email found on Hunter Biden’s laptop sent by one of Hunter Biden’s business partners, James Gilliar, in the weeks leading up to the 2020 presidential election. That email outlined the proposed percentage distribution of equity in the joint venture with CEFC China Energy Co. The proposed plan included “10 held by H for the big guy?”

Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter over "Big Guy" Question: "Why'd You Ask Such a Dumb Question?":

The question about the “big guy” arose during an ongoing federal investigation in Delaware into Hunter Biden. IRS whistleblowers allege Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf refused to allow Hunter Biden investigators to ask if Joe Biden was the “big guy.”

In addition, an email released Wednesday by the House Ways and Means Committee showed Wolf ordered investigators in August 2020 to remove any reference to “Political Figure 1” from a FARA search warrant. A document subsequently released showed that Joe Biden is “Political Figure 1.”

WH Spox DODGES Question About Chinese Payments to Biden Family: "I'm Just Not Going to Even Respond":

The committee also released information from a May 2021 report generated by IRS investigators that noted Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Kevin Morris, could have committed campaign finance violations — which Wolf told investigators to ignore.

“There may be campaign finance criminal violations based on interviews and a review of the evidence,” Wolf allegedly stated. But a Department of Justice official told the investigators to ignore the allegation, noting she was not “personally interested,” IRS whistleblower handwritten notes show.

