The Wall Street Journal published an interactive Biden family tree map on Friday, highlighting the alleged influence peddling scheme of “how Joe Biden’s kin profited off the family name” with the use of the “big guy” alias.

Frank Biden, President Joe Biden’s youngest brother, was “hired by the Illinois-based industrial manufacturing firm Federal Signal Corp. to help connect the company with Florida lawmakers,” the Journal reported. “During a weekly call, Frank Biden, 69 years old, would frequently interrupt the meeting and say he had to take a call from ‘the Big Guy,’ as he put it.”

WATCH — Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter over "Big Guy" Question: "Why'd You Ask Such a Dumb Question?":

Frank Biden would say, “I’ve got to put you on hold, the Big Guy is calling me,” Matthew Brady, a Federal Signal employee, recalled of prior conversations, the Journal reported. “I thought, ‘OK, great, your brother is the vice president.'”

Frank Biden’s reported use of the “big guy” alias to reference Joe Biden is the sixth instance of a Biden associate or family member hailing Biden as the “big guy.” A total of five additional individuals appeared to use the “big guy” monicker to reference Joe Biden: Mykola Zlochevsky, Gary Shapley, James Gilliar, Geoff Roger, and Hunter Biden.

The monicker became famous when the New York Post reported an email found on Hunter Biden’s laptop sent by one of Hunter Biden’s business partners, James Gilliar, in the weeks leading up to the 2020 presidential election. That email outlined the proposed percentage distribution of equity in the joint venture with CEFC China Energy Co. The proposed plan included “10 held by H for the big guy?”

James Biden, Joe Biden’s younger brother, was a key player in CEFC. “James Biden, 74, joined with his nephew Hunter Biden — by their accounts, they are best friends — as they built ties to a Chinese oil company called CEFC China Energy in the months after Joe Biden left the vice presidency,” the Journal wrote:

Banking transactions published in 2020 by congressional Republicans linked James and Hunter Biden to money from the Chinese oil company, alleging it covered some of their credit card spending and was the ultimate source of 20 money transfers totaling at least $1,398,999 to the Lion Hall Group, a consulting firm run by James Biden.

WATCH — Nancy Mace Rips Democrats for Claiming No Evidence Exists Against Joe Biden: "Total Bullsh*t":

James Biden was not just involved in CEFC. He enjoyed business partnerships with hedge fund Paradigm Global Advisors, Hill International, which constructed homes in the Middle East, and Americore Health, a network of rural hospitals, the Journal reported.

The “Biden brand” is what the Bidens sold to foreign businessmen, Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s best friend in business, told House Republicans. “Obviously, the brand of Biden, you know, adds a lot of power when your dad’s vice president,” Archer told Tucker Carlson in August.

“He [Hunter Biden] knew a lot of people. But obviously, there were some familial, you know,” Archer added. “And obviously, I know you’re pointing to the father being the key relationship.”

WATCH — CNN's Cooper: Why Is Hunter Having Money Wired from China Listing His Dad's Address as Beneficiary Relevant?:

Polling shows that Americans believe Joe Biden was involved in his family’s businesses, contradicting Joe Biden’s long held positions:

61 percent of Americans said Joe Biden was involved in his family’s business deals with China and Ukraine, according to a September CNN poll.

51 percent of voters believe Joe Biden committed a crime with Hunter Biden, according to a September Yahoo/YouGov survey.

66 percent of voters said Joe Biden discussed business with his son, according to a June Harvard/HarrisX poll.

62 percent of voters contend Joe Biden “participated” in his family business deals, according to a February Harvard Cap/Harris poll.

“Evidence compiled by this committee justifies the investigation of Joe Biden’s role and his family’s International Business games and justifies the next step of this investigation,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) stated Thursday. “One of those steps is gaining insight and where the Biden’s foreign money ended up for what purposes. Therefore, today I will subpoena the bank records of Hunter Biden, James Biden and their affiliated companies.”

Comer subpoenaed Hunter and James Biden on Thursday for their personal and business bank records. Comer seeks to compel information to know whether Joe Biden directly profited from his family’s business.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.