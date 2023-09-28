An email released Wednesday by the House Ways and Means Committee shows
“As a priority, someone needs to redraft attachment B,” Wolf wrote in an email. “I am not sure what this is cut and pasted from but other than the attribution location, and identity stuff at the end, none of it is appropriate and within the scope of this warrant.”
“Please focus on FARA [Foreign Agents Registration Act] evidence only. There should be nothing about Political Figure 1 in here,” she added.
A second document the committee released Wednesday showed “Political Figure 1” is “Former Vice President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.”
The document says:
VP BIDEN is currently the Democratic Party Presidential candidate for the United States and served as the 47th officeholder for the position of the Office of the Vice President of the United States (VPOTUS) in the Barack Obama Administration from January 20, 2009 to January 20, 2017. He is the father of SUBJECT 1.
The documents were made public after the committee voted to approve more disclosures from IRS whistleblowers. Wolf is at the center of additional allegations levied by IRS whistleblowers.
The committee also released information from a May 2021 report generated by IRS investigators that noted Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Kevin Morris, could have committed campaign finance violations — which Wolf told investigators to ignore. “There may be campaign finance criminal violations based on interviews and a review of the evidence,” Wolf allegedly stated. But a Department of Justice (DOJ) official told the investigators to ignore the allegation, noting she was not “personally interested,” IRS whistleblower handwritten notes show:
RELATED — “President Biden Did Lie”: McCarthy Announces Impeachment Inquiry into Joe BidenSpeaker Kevin McCarthy / Facebook
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.