FreedomWorks: Gaetz Push to Oust McCarthy a ‘Waste of Time’

FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon came out Monday against Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) move to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), calling it a “waste of time” to engage in a “personality conflict.”

Brandon, who represents the conservative grassroots organization, explained his stance on the controversial move to oust McCarthy.

“What the [millennial] voters, who Republicans need to win elections, want to see is Congress doing its job —passing all appropriations bills—not forcing a chamber to waste its time engaging in a personality conflict,” the FreedomWorks leader said in a written statement.

With the passage of the stopgap spending bill to avert a government shutdown, Gaetz told CNN he plans to file a motion this week to vacate the chair, which would result in a vote on ousting McCarthy as speaker of the House.

Gaetz has said that he will continue to file a motion to vacate until McCarthy is removed from the House speakership. He refused to support McCarthy during the speaker’s race, although he eventually voted present with other lawmakers to lower the threshold needed to secure his speakership.

The New York Post reported that Gaetz has promised Democrats subpoena power on the House Oversight Committee in the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden in exchange for working with him to remove McCarthy.

House Republicans are now reportedly looking for ways to oust Gaetz over his efforts to remove McCarthy.

“No one can stand him at this point. A smart guy without morals,” one lawmaker said.

CNN’s Jake Tapper said on Sunday that he had seen “personal communications” from the congressman blaming McCarthy for the Ethics Committee investigation against him. Tapper suggested the vendetta against McCarthy may be personal and not about how the House should operate.

Watch — Tapper to Gaetz: ‘I Have Seen Personal Communications’ of You Blaming McCarthy for Your Ethics Investigation

The House Ethics Committee is reportedly investigating Gaetz:

… allegations, including campaign finance violations as well as claims of taking bribes and using drugs – accusations the congressman has vehemently denied. Gaetz also denies allegations leaked from a Justice Department sex trafficking probe said to have involved an underage girl.

McCarthy said, “This is personal with Matt. Let’s get over it. Let’s start governing.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.