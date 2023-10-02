Mark Levin Hits Gaetz: McCarthy Is ‘More Conservative Than He Is’

Conservative author and talk radio host Mark Levin slammed Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) over his bid to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), saying McCarthy is “more conservative than” Gaetz.

Gaetz filed a motion to vacate the chair on Monday, marking the first official step in an attempt to remove McCarthy from his speakership.

As Breitbart News reported:

The House must vote within two legislative days on the motion itself or on a separate motion to table or dispense with it. Gaetz has threatened to bring the motion for weeks if McCarthy brought a stopgap spending bill to the floor that required Democrats to pass, as McCarthy did Saturday after Republican holdouts blocked earlier attempts. He has also accused McCarthy of breaking multiple promises. The Florida congressman has been one of McCarthy’s most ardent foes. In the January speaker’s race, Gaetz refused to support McCarthy on the 14th ballot, voting “present” to deny McCarthy when he and his allies believed they had enough votes to secure his speakership.

In a lengthy statement, Levin accused Gaetz of “plotting and scheming with the radical Democrats” to remove McCarthy.

“Yes, that is correct. The guy who says McCarthy is the Democrats’ speaker is plotting and scheming with the radical Democrats to take out a Republican speaker who is more conservative than he is (McCarthy backed the Freedom Caucus CR and the cuts and border security, which Gaetz and 4 others killed),” Levin noted.

Levin also noted the ongoing ethics investigation that could potentially lead to Gaetz’s expulsion from the House.

“There are now numerous reports that Gaetz is doing this not because he insists that McCarthy interfered with an ethics investigation of him, which a speaker cannot do and has never done,” Levin added. “I might add that after two years, it’s about time the Ethics Committee release its report and either lift the cloud over Gaetz or clear him. Gaetz should demand this as well.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.