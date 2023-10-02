Rep. Matt Gaetz Formally Makes His Move to Oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) formally moved Monday to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), filing a motion to vacate the chair.

The House must vote within two legislative days on the motion itself or on a separate motion to table or dispense with it.

Gaetz has threatened to bring the motion for weeks if McCarthy brought a stopgap spending bill to the floor that required Democrats to pass, as McCarthy did Saturday after Republican holdouts blocked earlier attempts. He has also accused McCarthy of breaking multiple promises.

The Florida congressman has been one of McCarthy’s most ardent foes. In the January speaker’s race, Gaetz refused to support McCarthy on the 14th ballot, voting “present” to deny McCarthy when he and his allies believed they had enough votes to secure his speakership.

Gaetz reportedly blames McCarthy for an ongoing ethics investigation that could potentially lead to Gaetz’s expulsion from the House.

The motion will require widespread Democrat support to succeed. Gaetz has reportedly offered Democrats subpoena power in the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden in exchange for their support, although it is uncertain what authority Gaetz would have to make such promises.

The Democrat side of the House, in a bad sign for Gaetz’s efforts, erupted into laughter as Gaetz left the floor after making his motion.

