Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar Carjacked at Gunpoint in D.C. 

Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar (TX) was carjacked at gunpoint in the nation’s capital on Monday evening, according to his office.

The carjacking occurred in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Washington, DC, Politico first reported. The incident took place outside of Cuellar’s apartment building where he and many other members of Congress live.

Cuellar’s office confirmed the crime and revealed that Cuellar was unharmed.

“As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle,” Cuellar’s chief of staff Jacob Hochberg said in a statement. “Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement. Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the Congressman’s vehicle.”

In March, 173 House Democrats voted to reduce penalties for carjacking in D.C., as Townhall’s John Hasson noted.

A House Democrat was reportedly carjacked tonight Reminder: 173 House Democrats voted to REDUCE penalties for carjacking pic.twitter.com/qPNOsL9mQ6 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 3, 2023

However, Cuellar joined the Republicans in voting against the law that reduced penalties for carjacking and other violent crimes in D.C.

Update: the carjacking victim is reportedly Henry Cuéllar Cuéllar voted with republicans to oppose reduced sentences Gotta imagine he’ll be pissed at fellow Dems if they continue soft on crime advocacy pic.twitter.com/l25c1edFe0 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 3, 2023

President Joe Biden ultimately signed a resolution to block the changes to the D.C. criminal code.

United States Capitol Police said the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m., and they are working with local D.C. police to “track down the suspects.”

The city’s alert system notified residents to look out “for three black males wearing all black clothing” who may have taken a white Honda with Texas license plates, according to Politico’s Nicholas Wu.

DC alerts sent this out -> pic.twitter.com/ESD8vzJ976 — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) October 3, 2023

Monday night’s incident is not the first time a member of Congress has been the victim of a carjacking or a violent crime. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) was carjacked at gunpoint in her home state of Pennsylvania two years ago, as NBC News reported.

Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) was assaulted in her D.C. apartment building on Capitol Hill in February.

