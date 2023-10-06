Exclusive — Tim Sheehy: Matt Rosendale ‘Foolish’ to Say Trump Should Not Weigh In on Speaker’s Race

Montana businessman, former Navy SEAL, and Senate Republican candidate Tim Sheehy slammed Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) for saying that former President Donald Trump should not weigh in on the Speaker’s race.

“Matt Rosendale is foolish if he thinks President Trump shouldn’t be involved in the House Speaker race,” Sheehy told Breitbart News in an exclusive written statement. “Whether it’s refusing to endorse Trump or praying for Republicans to lose elections, Matt Rosendale is undercutting the America First agenda every chance he gets. President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party and Matt Rosendale should stop pretending otherwise.”

Sheehy’s statement follows the Montana congressman’s dodging a Newsmax reporter’s asking if he would welcome Trump’s help in picking the next Speaker of the House. Instead, Rosendale replied that he wants to avoid another “coronation.”

Trump on Thursday endorsed House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) bid to replace ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Alex Bruesewitz, the CEO of X Strategies and a Trump ally, noted that Rosendale urged Trump to back his bid to oust Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), but now Rosendale will not endorse Trump.

Matt Rosendale begged and begged Trump to support him when he first ran for senate. Trump did. Trump campaigned for him 4 times. Now Rosendale refuses to endorse Trump for 2024 and says he doesn’t want Trump to be involved in choosing the next speaker. Disappointing that Matt… https://t.co/djN5CHdiIX — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) October 4, 2023

Rosendale recently engendered controversy after the Messenger reported that the Montana congressman said he prayed for a small House Republican majority so that they could “drag the conference over to the right.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) wrote, “Maryland Matt Rosendale prays for Democrats to win elections? Did God answer his prayers in 2018 when Jon Tester humiliated him?”

“This is just one of many, many reasons that Maryland Matt won’t come within a country mile of the Senate,” Cotton added as the Montana congressman continues to consider running for Senate.

Trump reportedly told Rosendale in July that he would not receive his endorsement if he entered the primary for the U.S. Senate seat.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.