Nolte: Fox News Forum for House Speaker Canceled

With great fanfare Friday, Fox News announced a televised forum with three House Speaker candidates. Various reports now say that it has been (wisely) canceled.

This makes me happy.

The original report went like this:

Fox News’s Bret Baier is scheduled to host a televised forum for the three candidates for Speaker of the House — an unusual move that follows Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) unprecedented ouster as Speaker. House Majority Leader Scalise (R-La.), House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) would participate in the event on Monday at 6 p.m. EST. The three men will all appear on the same stage together, according to two sources familiar with the plans, a format that Fox News is billing as a “joint interview” rather than a “debate.”

Man, alive.

When I saw those reports, I could only shake my head. Why do we always do this? Why do we allow ourselves to be made fools of by Fox News? Did these guys not see that last vote-off-the-island debate debacle? What are they thinking? Why allow your enemies to influence the outcome of the Speaker’s race? Democrats never do this.

Thankfully, later that same day, something totally uncharacteristic and unexpected happened… The Stupid Party wised up and apparently decided that sacrificing its Speaker candidates to the same Fox News that just tried to chew up and vomit out the entire GOP presidential field (minus a wise Donald Trump who stayed away) might not be such a good idea.

Judging by the various reports, the wising up happened this way…A revolt among House members who know a trap when they see one…

Congressman Kevin Hern (R-OK), who’s thinking seriously about a Speaker run, tweeted this about the Fox News forum: “I still haven’t made a decision on my candidacy for speaker, but I know one thing for sure. I will not be participating in the televised debate,” he said. “We need to make this decision as a conference, not on TV. The Republican conference needs a family discussion.”

Per far-left CNN, rank-and-file House Republicans “were infuriated” by the idea.

“Multiple House Republicans tell me they’re infuriated by the decision for speaker candidates to participate in a televised debate w/ Fox News Host Bret Baier,” the fake news outlet tweeted. And “several of them have already communicated those frustrations to the speaker candidates.”

Rep. Carlos A. Giménez (R-FL) told far-left CNNLOL that the Fox forum is “a horrible idea” and not “productive.” He added, “If both of them thought this was a good idea, then maybe they don’t have a pulse of the conference. I’m having serious problems.”

The “pulse of the conference” gives you an idea of how upset everyone was, though I’m not sure that doing business with CNN, as these members did, is any better than attending a Fox News forum.

I want to get angry at these Republicans for doing business with propaganda outlets that hate them, but it’s our fault. We The Dumb People keep voting for these people.

John Nolte’s debut novel Borrowed Time is available to order, including Kindle and Audible. Amazon reviews are appreciated and helpful.