Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said he could defeat the “wounded” former President Donald Trump and “move the America first agenda forward” during a town hall event with SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 host David Webb.

“How do you overcome Donald Trump’s lead and win the GOP primary?” Webb asked Ramaswamay during the Friday town hall at New England College.

“So my heart says we’re going to be successful in this. I have something that he doesn’t. I’m from a different generation. I’m 38-years-old,” Ramaswamy said. “Yes, we are in the middle of a sort of war in this country, but I think it will take a Commander-in-Chief and a general who has not yet been wounded in that war.”

Ramaswamy said he is “guided not by grievance, but by gratitude to this country.”

Still, he claimed he would honor the former president’s legacy “every step of the way” because “That’s the right thing to do, and we’re in this to reunite the country.”

Ramaswamy said America needs a leader “whose best days in life are ahead to see a country whose best days are still ahead of itself, too.”

He added:

Most of us in this country, 80% of us, share the same national values in common. Half the 20% are people younger than me who never learned those values in the first place. We’re going to bring them along, too. Call the bluff on national division and say that, You know we might disagree on some of the details, but we still agree on the basic rules of the road. That’s how we reunite this country. That’s how we move the America First agenda forward.

Ramaswamy also touched on how exporting natural gas can help deter conflict in China and Taiwan.

“So you take the gas here, liquefy it to export it, then they re-gasify it abroad. That’s exactly how we helped Europe,” Ramaswamy said. “In the context of this Russia-Ukraine war, Western Europe would be a third-world nation status if the U.S. hadn’t helped them actually depend on U.S. liquefied natural gas.”

The GOP presidential town hall will air Monday morning on SiriusXM Patriot channel 125.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.