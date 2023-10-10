NewsGuard Adviser Michael Hayden Calls for Sen. Tommy Tuberville to Be ‘Removed’ from the Human Race

Former CIA and NSA Director and retired Air Force general Michael Hayden called for Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville (AL) to be removed from the “human race” in a social media post Monday.

In response to a post on X that said, “Should Tommy Tuberville be removed from his committee? Yes or No?” Hayden responded, “How about the human race?”

How about the human race? https://t.co/UCGCfF1lA3 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) October 10, 2023

Hayden is an adviser for NewsGuard, an organization that ranks the “reliability” of news outlets that infamously favors left-leaning, corporate-owned media — even if they publish verifiable disinformation, without corrections — and targets right-wing websites.

His comment was met by a string of critical responses, some of which noted that Hayden had signed a letter calling the Hunter Biden laptop “Russian disinformation,” and had pushed the Russia collusion hoax that former President Donald Trump’s campaign had colluded with Russia.

Donald Trump Jr. blasted Hayden, posting:

The former Director of CIA, who lied to the world about Hunter’s laptop being Russian disinformation and disgraced himself even before that when, as head of NSA, he pioneered warrantless surveillance in the US — now wants to assassinate a US Senator.

The former Director of CIA, who lied to the world about Hunter's laptop being Russian disinformation and disgraced himself even before that when, as head of NSA, he pioneered warrantless surveillance in the US — now wants to assassinate a US Senator. cc: @ElonMusk @Safety pic.twitter.com/b6TA0Xn4UZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 10, 2023

Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief of the Federalist, posted:

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden calls for the assassination of Sen. Tuberville because the senator is performing desperately needed oversight of the U.S. Military. Hayden, a renowned civil liberties violator, promoted the Biden laptop coverup and the Russia collusion scam.

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden calls for the assassination of Sen. Tuberville because the senator is performing desperately needed oversight of the U.S. Military. Hayden, a renowned civil liberties violator, promoted the Biden laptop coverup and the Russia collusion scam. pic.twitter.com/MpwOSxJkPj — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 10, 2023

The retired Air Force general’s comment also appears to go against X’s rules, which prohibits “violent speech,” including “wish of harm.”

On Tuesday morning, Hayden was defiant with his critics but characterized his comments as a “suggestion” merely to classify Tuberville as a non-human organism, not as a call to violence:

I was surprised to wake up this morning and discover that many MAGAnuts had lost their minds over my suggestion that “Coach” Tuberville not be considered a member of the human race. I stand by that view. I’m wishing you all a nice day even the intransigent Tommy Tuberville.

I was surprised to wake up this morning and discover that many MAGAnuts had lost their minds over my suggestion that “Coach” Tuberville not be considered a member of the human race. I stand by that view. I’m wishing you all a nice day even the intransigent Tommy Tuberville. — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) October 10, 2023

The Biden administration, Democrats and the national security establishment are upset by Tuberville blocking the Senate from confirming on a blanket basis the Biden administration’s promotions of about 300 senior military officers, which the senator is doing so over the Biden Pentagon’s policy that pays for service members to travel to get abortions.

Tuberville argues the policy violates the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the federal government from paying for abortions except in certain cases. The Senate can still confirm those promotions on a one-by-one basis, and has recently confirmed several promotions.

Editor’s Note: This article’s headline has been updated to allow for the ambiguity of meaning in Hayden’s original comments. While several commentators interpreted his social media post as a call to assassination, Hayden has insisted his intentions were not violent. Rather than declare the former view to be an undisputed fact, the headline has been revised to more accurately represent Hayden’s literal words. In addition, a sentence characterizing Hayden’s followup statement as a “double down” has been updated to clarify that he was, in fact, disputing the “assassination” interpretation of the original comments — while still insulting his critics. The headline and text have also been updated to include Hayden’s association with NewsGuard.