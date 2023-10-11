A survivor of the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel over the weekend recalled a horrific tale of having to hide under dead bodies to stay alive.

Speaking with Chris Cuomo, Lee Sasi, who was visiting Israel from California, said that she had no choice but to hide under the pile of dead bodies all around her.

“Everybody was dying in front of me,” she said. “There was 35 to 30 people entering. It took about ten minutes to kill 80 percent of them. I had dead people — I was sitting on them at a point and then they started throwing grenades. I had to bury myself under the bodies to protect myself from the wounds.”

Sasi recalled a particularly gruesome event of her cousin being underneath dead bodies and getting her foot “stuck in body parts.”

A video also later surfaced of a phone call from another Hamas attack survivor who hid from the terrorists under dead bodies for up to seven hours.

“Daddy, please send police here urgently,” the girl could be heard saying.

“Daddy, I’m getting crushed,” she later said through her tears.

“Be quiet, honey. Stay crushed, stay crushed,” the dad said to her.

“I’ve got dead people on me,” the girl said.

The death toll from the terrorist attack on Israel has risen to over 1,200 people, most of whom were civilians.

