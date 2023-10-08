Exclusive — Rep. Harriet Hageman on Backing Jim Jordan for Speaker: He’s Laser-Focused’ on Taking Back Our Government

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) said on Breitbart News Saturday she is backing Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) bid for Speaker of the House, charging he is “laser-focused” on doing the investigations needed to take back America’s government.

Hageman spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as the Wyoming congresswoman endorsed House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan’s bid to replace the ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Hageman said she was “proud” to endorse Jordan’s bid for Speaker, arguing she has worked with the Ohio congressman on the Judiciary and Weaponization Committee’s investigations into the Biden administration’s weaponization of the federal government.

She said their work at the Judiciary and Weaponization Committees helped expose the “violation” of Americans’ First Amendment rights, how Attorney General Merrick Garland is a hack and helped expose the corruption of the Biden family.

She said Jordan is“absolutely laser-focused on all of those things and they all relate to us being able to take our government back.”

Hageman’s endorsement of Jordan follows as former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the neoconservative and Never Trump lawmaker, argued that if Jordan were to be elected Speaker, “there would no longer be any possible way to argue that a group of elected Republicans could be counted on to defend the Constitution.”

Hageman argued there is “very little appetite” for what Cheney has to sell, signaling a shift away from Cheney’s brand of conservatism. The Wyoming Republican, who replaced Cheney, said that Cheney does not understand the Constitution.

Hageman also explained the race for Speaker had pushed back House Republicans’ efforts to pass their 12 appropriations bills by roughly two weeks. Boyle and Hageman noted how Congress has not passed their 12 appropriations bills, instead relying on a series of omnibus spending bills, since the mid-1990s.

