Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) blasted far-left Squad members, Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Cori Bush (D-MO), over their support to end assistance to Israel in the wake of the Jewish state suffering a terror attack by Hamas, which has taken the lives of 1,200 people, with at least 2,700 injured.

Gottheimer, who is Jewish, said in a statement first reported by Fox News: “It sickens me that while Israelis clean the blood of their family members shot in their homes, they believe Congress should strip U.S. funding to our democratic ally and allow innocent civilians to suffer.”

Tlaib, the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, issued a statement on the terror attack in which she called on the Israeli government to remove the Gaza strip’s blockade. the Michigan Democrat also urged for what she described as the end to “the occupation.”

“As long as our country provides billions in unconditional funding to support the apartheid government,” she said.

Bush echoed Tlaib’s statement, calling on the U.S. to end its support for what she branded as the “Israeli military occupation and apartheid.”

Earlier this week,Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) took Tlaib and Bush to task over their calls to cease U.S. aid to Israel

“U.S. aid to Israel is and should be unconditional, and never more so than in this moment of critical need,” Torres told Jewish Insider. “Congress must act decisively to provide Israel with whatever it needs to defend itself in the face of unprecedented terrorism.”

“Shame on anyone who glorifies as ‘resistance’ the largest single-day mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust. It is reprehensible and repulsive,” the New York Democrat added.