The Biden administration reportedly seeks to tie Israeli aid with more Ukrainian support, reviving hope among establishment lawmakers that Ukraine could receive more taxpayer funds than the previously earmarked $113 billion.

The hope of tying the aid together unexpectedly declined Wednesday after key lawmakers signaled opposition to the combined spending packages.

“I support both, but I think it’d be a mistake to bundle the two,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) told Politico on Wednesday. “But it sounds like the administration wants to put the two together. I think that’d be a mistake.”

In turn, Biden administration officials appear to be sweetening the request. They “privately” told some lawmakers on Wednesday that the administration is working on a supplemental funding request for congressional approval that links additional funding for two more nations, Taiwan and the United States, NBC News reported.

Altogether, taxpayer funds would be designated for Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan, and the U.S. southern border, as two congressional officials, an administration official, and a defense official told the outlet.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby acknowledged the possibility of combining all the funding requests during Wednesday’s White House press briefing. He told reporters that “active conversations” were ongoing, noting he was unable to share more details.

“I’m not prepared to detail those conversations for you right now or, or tell you what the parameters are going to be because, frankly, those parameters haven’t been yet arrived at or even decided upon, but we are in active discussions about additional funding,” he said.