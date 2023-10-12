The Biden Effect: Record 4-in-7 Americans Back Southern Border Wall

Under President Joe Biden, a record number of Americans support constructing more wall along the United States-Mexico border, a new poll reveals.

The Fox News poll shows a record 4-in-7 registered American voters, or a 57 percent majority, support building additional border wall — including 62 percent of white voters, 49 percent of Hispanics, and 58 percent of those earning less than $50,000.

Meanwhile, just 4-in-10 Americans opposed building more border wall.

The poll shows a massive uptick in support for a border wall. For example, in September 2018, only 39 percent of Americans said they backed a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Even more recently, in February of this year, fewer than half of Americans supported a border wall.

Most significantly, a majority of 53 percent of swing voters, a crucial demographic heading into the 2024 election, supports constructing additional border wall, as well as 88 percent of Republican voters and even nearly 3-in-10 Democrat voters.

The GOP’s base of support, white working class voters, back building more border wall by a 67 percent majority — including 7-in-10 white working class men.

Likewise, Americans by a large majority say there is not nearly enough security at the border under Biden. More than 7-in-10 Americans told Fox News pollsters the border needs much stricter security and rules, while less than 10 percent said border controls today are too strict.

The poll comes as Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced last week the construction of about 20 miles of border wall in Starr County, Texas – an extremely high-traffic area of the border where illegal aliens pour across.

In January 2021, after taking office, Biden halted all construction of border wall, claiming it was a “waste of money” and “not a serious policy solution” to ending illegal immigration.

During Trump’s time in the White House, his administration built about 370 miles of border wall — 80 miles of which were built in places along the border where no prior barrier existed. The remaining 290 miles of border wall were built to replace old barriers.

The overwhelming majority of the nearly 2,000-mile-long southern border, more than 60 percent, has no physical barriers separating the U.S. from Mexico.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.