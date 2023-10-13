Jim Jordan Wins Republican Speaker Nomination

House Republicans chose Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) Friday as the GOP nominee for Speaker of the House, a monumental victory symbolizing the Ohioan’s rise from firebrand conservative outsider to party standard-bearer.

Jordan is expected to move a vote to the House floor quickly, perhaps this evening.

Democrat leaders have summoned their members to Washington in anticipation of a possible vote today.

Jordan likely will have a handful of Republican holdouts, a mix of supporters of other candidates and moderates long opposed to Jordan.

However, Jordan’s immense popularity with the Republican base will play to his favor, with any holdouts on the House floor certain to receive a wave of blowback from their districts.

Jordan won the vote 124-81, notably with more support than Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who withdrew from the race Thursday night after winning 113 votes Wednesday in conference but failing to find a path to victory on the House floor.

Second in the race was Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) who jumped in the race today as a repository for Republicans holding a variety of grievances.

Republicans are now taking a second vote on if members will support Jordan’s nomination on the floor, a step that will demonstrate how much arm-twisting Jordan has ahead him.

This is a developing story.