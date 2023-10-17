20 House Republicans Decline to Vote for Jim Jordan for Speaker

Twenty House Republicans on Tuesday declined to vote to make Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) the next Speaker of the House.

“With Jordan supporter Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) absent, Jordan could not lose more than three Republicans on his quest to receive the necessary 217 votes. Bilirakis is expected back in Washington on Tuesday evening,” Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye wrote.

The 20 House Republicans are:

Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) Mike Lawler (R-NY) Jen Kiggans (R-VA) Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-NE) Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) Don Bacon (R-NE) Steve Womack (R-AR) Mike Simpson (R-ID) John Rutherford (R-FL) Mike Kelly (R-PA) Tony Gonzales (R-TX) Kay Granger (R-TX) Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) Ken Buck (R-CO) Victoria Spartz (R-IN) John James (R-MI) Jake Ellzey (R-TX) Nick LaLota (R-NY) Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY)

Breitbart News has compiled some of the office phone numbers of the 20 House Republicans who voted against Jordan:

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) delivered the nomination speech for Jordan, while House Democrat Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-CA) delivered the nomination speech for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries’s (D-NY) bid for Speaker.

