Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) slammed the Biden administration on Tuesday after a report revealed the White House stalled announcing President Joe Biden’s travel to Israel until Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu announced humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The White House announced Monday that Biden would travel to Israel on Wednesday before heading to Jordan to meet with Jordanian, Egyptian, and Palestinian authority leaders.

The Washington Post reported that U.S. officials waited to announce the trip until they received commitments from Netanyahu that he would allow aid into Gaza, where Israeli forces are poised to launch a ground offensive in response to terrorist attacks by Hamas carried out on October 7.

Blackburn blasted the administration on X, posting, “The USA should not be placing conditions on our support for Israel because of demands from the squad,” she said, referencing “Squad” members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

Blackburn added, “Humanitarian aid repeatedly ends up in the hands of Hamas terrorists who use it to build rockets & kill more Israelis. We should immediately halt U.S. aid for the Palestinians.”

The Post said that during a seven-and-a-half hour meeting, Israeli and U.S. officials set up separate rooms and passed papers between the two sides, negotiating over humanitarian issues, including getting aid into Gaza and creating safe zones for Palestinian civilians.

