Watch Live: House of Representatives Votes on New Speaker

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on a new speaker on Tuesday, October 17, with Rep. Jim Jordan as the Republican nominee.

House Republicans held a closed-door vote last week in which Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) was selected over Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to be the Republican party’s nominee for Speaker of the House by a vote of 113-99, but Scalise dropped out of the running after resistance to his candidacy grew behind the scenes.

Now Rep. Jim Jordan will seek to become the new Speaker of the House, urging Republicans on Monday to “unite to get back to work on behalf of the American people.”

The House has been without a speaker since October 3 when Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was removed in a vote sparked by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).