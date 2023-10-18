Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow told Kimberly Guilfoyle that President Joe Biden has “altered policy” to score personal deals for his family, adding that regardless of motivation, Biden’s “fingers are all over some of the worst decisions we’ve made as a country.”

Guilfoyle explained that Marlow’s new New York Times bestselling book, Breaking Biden, “does the deepest dive yet ever into the Biden family’s corruption and how Joe Biden uses his Washington status to put himself first and the country last.”

“This really is the playbook if we’re going to beat Joe Biden,” Marlow told Guilfoyle. “And that’s the thing we never talk about. We’re talking about how bad some Republicans are; we’ve talked about terrorism now, but the main goal has got to be beating Joe Biden.”

“I think it’s a great title, too; it’s a phenomenal book,” Guilfoyle told Marlow, adding, “I know you wrote it and did it for the right reasons, really to open the eyes of the country about what’s going on here, the election interference that they’re trying to do for 2024 and to show the solution.”

“Your book, Breaking Biden, is getting a lot of attention nationally, internationally,” Guilfoyle added. “You’ve even said if everyone reads this book, Donald Trump would be reelected.”

After being asked what some of the main takeaways are from the book and what readers should expect, Marlow said, “I want to call for a reset on how we deal with Joe Biden. I think we’ve been lazy and inaccurate by basically pawning him off as some sort of a puppet and an idiot.”

“I’m not saying he’s some sort of a genius; he’s not. But he’s smarter than we give him credit for, and you don’t build an apparatus like he’s built where every one of his family members is making tons of money,” Marlow continued.

“We’ve barely scratched the surface in understanding how much money,” he added. “With all these international deals, he’s altered policy in order to get some of those deals done.”

The Breitbart News editor-in-chief continued:

There’s more than enough evidence to prove that the family take bribes, and Joe changes policies for that reason. Joe’s policies, regardless of the motivation, have been a disaster. And what’s playing out in the Middle East now is just the latest example of a whole laundry list, from the Ukraine war, which I blame on him, to the Afghanistan debacle.

Marlow added that Biden is also to blame “for what’s happened to our movie industry.”

“He cut a deal that no one talks about with Xi Jinping and Jeffrey Katzenberg about 15 or so years ago, where we basically gave up our intellectual property to China,” Marlow noted. “We taught them how to make movies American style, and then, now, they’re axing us out of their market.”

“[Biden’s] fingers are all over some of the worst decisions we’ve made as a country over the last 15 years,” he added. “We have enough to vote him out. We don’t need to wait for any more bribery or any more collusion. It’s all there — we have enough today to get fired up to get this guy out.”

Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration

