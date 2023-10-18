President Joe Biden announced $100 million in humanitarian aid for Gaza and the West Bank during a visit to Israel on Wednesday.

“Today, I’m also announcing $100 million for new U.S. funding for humanitarian assistance in both Gaza and the West Bank. This funding will support more than one million displaced in conflict-affected Palestinians, including emergency needs in Gaza,” he said.

Biden also formally announced that he would request an “unprecedented support package” for Israel later this week.

“Later this week, I’m going to ask the United States Congress for an unprecedented support package for Israel’s defense,” he said.

Bloomberg on Tuesday evening reported that the Biden administration plans to ask Congress for $100 billion for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan for fiscal year 2024.

House Republicans rejected $24 billion in additional aid to Ukraine for three months, through December, but the Biden administration is reportedly hoping that tying Ukraine aid to Israel aid will break the logjam.

It is unclear what the breakdown of the $100 billion would be.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) reacted to the news of the $100 million in a statement:

Yesterday, we learned that President Biden’s trip to Israel was intentionally not announced until Secretary Blinken received assurances from Prime Minister Netanyahu on humanitarian aid into Gaza. Amid Biden’s visit, we now know that the United States is providing $100 million in humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people, which we know will go right in the hands of Hamas. Just days ago, Hamas stole humanitarian aid — including fuel and medical supplies — from the UN. We should not be sending American taxpayer dollars to support terrorists that are currently holding Americans hostage, and we should never place conditions on our support for Israel.

