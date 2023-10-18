A handful of establishment Republicans blocked Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) from locking down the speakership on Tuesday, so Jordan and the vast majority of House Republicans are set to try again on Wednesday.

Jordan got 200 votes Tuesday on the House floor–more than double the votes he got a week earlier in his first intra-conference vote–as he continued to show massive movement his way in each subsequent vote. He got 124 votes in his second intra-conference vote, then 152 votes in his third one. His first floor vote saw 200 votes–and he will pick up at least two more in the next vote as Reps. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), who was absent for a funeral but has now returned, and Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), who voted for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday but said he will vote for Jordan in the next rounds, will back him.

But the real question for Jordan is whether he loses anyone else in the process. Jordan could see some of his supporters from Tuesday’s vote drop, and many of the remaining 19 besides LaMalfa who opposed him remain steadfast in their opposition.

After originally planning to bring the House back for another vote on Tuesday evening with Bilirakis’s return and LaMalfa’s conversion, Jordan called off the effort and decided to wait until Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m. ET when the House will reconvene and try again. Many observers expect Jordan to lose more support before he has a shot at rallying back–and it is unclear how many ballots many Republicans will stick with him for.

It’s worth noting that when McCarthy went through a multi-ballot process back in January he had the same number of original defections–20. McCarthy actually subsequently lost more on future ballots, but days later finally broke through and rallied the support he needed to flip some back and sealed the deal on future ballots. So while some in media might be quick to write Jordan off now, if McCarthy could survive more defections and then rally back later it’s certainly possible Jordan could and do the same.

Meanwhile, Democrats are increasingly open to entertaining the possibility of voting with Republicans to empower acting Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry. That would keep McHenry out of the presidential line of succession, and they would likely extract a heavy price from Republicans–on things like impeachment, appropriations, committee structures, and more–for their votes. But a growing number of Republicans are open to the idea as well and it is beginning to become a real possibility.

The threat of that type of a structure might nudge Republicans towards finally picking a GOP speaker–Jordan seems to be the only one with a pathway to getting there after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise failed last week. Other names floated, like House Majority Whip Tom Emmer or Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) or more, would likely face similar problems as McCarthy and Scalise did, and now Jordan is going through.

A huge part of this story seems to be Scalise’s resentment at Jordan after his failure to get there last week. Scalise only mustered 110 votes from voting members in conference, though, which is less than a majority of the 221-member majority. Now, though, Scalise seems to be taking out his anger on Jordan–many of the 19 holdouts are Scalise allies and Scalise refuses to tell them to stand down and refused to give a nominating speech for Jordan on the floor Tuesday–which led to nasty, bitter infighting pouring into the public eye on Tuesday evening between GOP leaders.

So while it’s definitely still possible for Jordan to get there, and he very well could sort out these issues with Scalise, if Jordan does not get there, this chaos in the House GOP conference that has been ongoing for 15 days now since McCarthy’s ouster as Speaker risks getting even worse. Some are talking about removing Scalise as Majority Leader of the House GOP conference if he doesn’t fix the situation. Others are talking about primary opponents lining up against the anti-Jordan holdouts. Still more are talking about consequences for the original eight who deposed McCarthy. In other words: Either the GOP figures this out and elects Jordan on Wednesday — or sooner or later — or this game of thrones among Republicans has the potential to get much, much worse and devolve into a red wedding level civil war where nobody is safe.

Either the GOP figures this out and elects Jordan on Wednesday — or sooner or later — or this game of thrones among Republicans has the potential to get much, much worse and devolve into a red wedding level civil war where nobody is safe.

UPDATE 11:36 a.m. ET:

One member worth watching is Rep. John James (R-MI). It’s possible he flips to back Jordan on Wednesday after voting against Jordan on Tuesday:

.@JohnJamesMI – who voted for Tom Cole yesterday – has been huddling with Emmer & Rich Hudson on floor. With Cole nominating Jordan today, it will be interesting to see what James does. James told reporters he was open to backing Jordan — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) October 18, 2023

UPDATE 11:30 a.m. ET:

McHenry reportedly does not want the efforts to empower him to succeed:

A source familiar with Rep. Patrick McHenry’s thinking tells me: “I can share that he’s not interested in the role, not involved in these discussions, and is focused on getting Chairman Jordan elected Speaker.”@DailyCaller — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) October 18, 2023

UPDATE 11:21 a.m. ET:

House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries expresses openness to the efforts to empower McHenry:

JEFFRIES says open to a McHenry empowerment move but will need time to study it — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) October 18, 2023

UPDATE 11:17 a.m. ET:

For what it’s worth, Emmer is predicting Jordan will win today:

EMMER says Jim Jordan will be speaker today — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) October 18, 2023

That seems particularly optimistic given the circumstances.

But also, Emmer is bashing the resolution to empower McHenry:

Tom Emmer, the GOP whip, told me that the resolution to empower Patrick McHenry is a “non-starter” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 18, 2023

UPDATE 11:15 a.m. ET:

The House is currently voting on a quorum call, which establishes attendance levels. If all members are present given two vacancies, the threshold for Jordan to win is 217 votes. There are 221 voting Republicans, so Jordan can only afford to lose 4 votes.

UPDATE 11:13 a.m. ET:

Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), the House Rules Committee chairman, will give the nominating speech for Jordan on the second ballot:

SCOOP: @TomColeOK04 will nominate @Jim_Jordan on the second ballot, a source familiar confirms to NBC News. He’s the Rules Chairman and a party elder whose own name had been floated for speaker. — Rebecca Kaplan (@RebeccaRKaplan) October 18, 2023

This is notable because again Scalise is not doing it. Seeing what Scalise and his allies do is going to be critical as this process continues.

UPDATE 11:10 a.m. ET:

McHenry is bringing the House into session now, and the chaplain is reading a prayer.

UPDATE 11:00 a.m. ET:

A top House GOP aide sends along this video, a clip of Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones, which they say explains what is happening inside the House GOP conference right now:

UPDATE 10:59 a.m. ET:

As expected, a top Jordan ally Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA)–the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus–is predicting Jordan will lose votes on ballot number two:

Just so there’s no surprises: Jordan will likely have FEWER votes today than yesterday — as I expected. This is the fight – which Jim Jordan represents – to end the status quo, and it ain’t easy…Stay strong and keep praying. — RepScottPerry (@RepScottPerry) October 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Jordan is trying to snuff out the attempt to empower McHenry early and call a vote on that measure too:

NEW: Jordan calls for a vote on a resolution to empower McHenry in addition to a second speaker ballot. “I think both questions should be called. Let’s get an answer … I think we should have that resolution, that question called. Let’s get a vote on that and find out.” — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 18, 2023

It’s anybody’s guess how this all shakes out.