House Appropriations Committee Chair Kay Granger (R-TX) should lose her gavel for voting against GOP nominee Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for Speaker, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview.

“Kay Granger doesn’t deserve to be chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee,” Banks told Breitbart News. “She’s blocking the most fiscally conservative choice we’ve ever had to be the Speaker of the House. And she should lose her gavel for that.”

Granger, 80, was first elected to the House in 1996 and has been the top Republican appropriator since 2019. Banks points out that eight members of the powerful committee, which allocates federal spending, voted against the fiscally conservative Jordan.

“These are big spending Republicans who are responsible for going along with the Democrats to put us in the place where we are — $2 trillion deficits, $33 trillion national debt.

Banks blames Granger for the committee’s disproportionate disapproval of the GOP nominee.

“She’s leading a bunch of members on her committee to block the conservative and the majority’s choice to be the Speaker of the House. It is totally shameful. And I hope every Republican voter in their districts wake up and vote against them in their primaries.

Granger supports empowering Speaker Pro Tem Patrick McHenry, a prospect that would require Democrat support. Banks vehemently opposes working with Democrats to elevate McHenry and pointed out that Granger’s Democrat counterpart on the Appropriations Committee, progressive icon Rosa DeLaura, shares Granger’s position.

We need to get back to work for the American people. I agree with @CongMikeSimpson. https://t.co/gFEA8wCmSn — Rep. Kay Granger (@RepKayGranger) October 18, 2023

“If Rosa DeLaura is okay with Patrick McHenry, this resolution to grant him temporary Speaker powers, that should scare the daylights out of every Republican voter in America. This isn’t what they voted for.”

Banks is a current candidate for the open U.S. Senate seat in Indiana.

