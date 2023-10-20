Seven Republicans Who Ousted McCarthy Pledge to Do Whatever It Takes to Make Jim Jordan Speaker

Seven House Republicans who voted to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) pledged to do whatever it takes to make Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) the next Speaker of the House.

Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Matt Gaetz (R-FL) Bob Good (R-VA), Tim Burchett (R-TN), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Eli Crane (R-AZ), and Matt Rosendale (R-MT) wrote in a letter to House Republicans:

The recent passage of the Motion to Vacate the Speaker has caused rancor, hurt feelings and acrimony in the House Republican Conference. While we stand by our actions, it is our goal to proceed forward with our colleagues, our teammates, our fellow Republicans in a manner that embraces reconciliation. It has been suggested the Conference cannot move forward until there are consequences for each of us. While we violated no rule of either the House or Republican Conference, we understand some in the Conference wish to punish us. The actions we took were never about us – they were to change Washington for the better. The House now needs a Speaker, and we have a Speaker-Designate in Jim Jordan of Ohio.

WATCH — MSNBC’s Wallace: Jordan Holdouts Implementing “Strategic Humiliation”:

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), who voted to oust McCarthy, has opposed Jordan’s Speakership bid.

Therefore, the House Republicans pledge to endure any consequences to make Jordan the next Speaker of the House:

Therefore, if the holdouts who refuse to vote for Speaker-Designate Jordan would be willing to “vote with the team” and elect him the 56th House Speaker, we are prepared to accept censure, suspension, or removal from the Conference to accomplish this objective. We remain proud members of the Republican Party, as nominated by our respective districts. What unites us as Republicans is more important than our disagreements. We must now come together to elect Jim Jordan. We offer this sincerely and with the hope of unity with purpose. Our fidelity to Republican virtues and principles remains unwavering.

The letter follows as 25 House Republicans voted against Jordan for Speaker on Friday.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.