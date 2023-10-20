Meet the Intransigents: 25 ‘Republicans’ Who Voted Against Jim Jordan for Speaker

House Lawmakers Work Towards Electing New Speaker On Capitol Hill
Sean Moran

Twenty-five “Republicans” on Friday voted against Republican Speaker nominee Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

The House held yet another vote on if House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jordan should become the next Speaker of the House after weeks without a House leader. Not enough Republicans voted to make him Speaker after 17 days without a Republican leader of the House.

The 25 Republicans who declined to vote for Jordan include:

  1. Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE)
  2. Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL)
  3. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR)
  4. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY)
  5. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL)
  6. Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-TX)
  7. Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA)
  8. Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY)
  9. Rep. Carlos Giminez (R-FL)
  10. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX)
  11. Rep. John James (R-MI)
  12. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA)
  13. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA)
  14. Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX)
  15. Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL)
  16. Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID)
  17. Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN)
  18. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO)
  19. Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-VA)
  20. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY)
  21. Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR)
  22. Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY)
  23. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA)
  24. Rep. Thomas Kean Jr. (R-NJ)
  25. Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-NY)

Rutherford has escalated the personal attacks against Jordan, insisting the race is “over.”

Breitbart News reported how Buchanan bowled at the Biden White House after voting against Jordan on Wednesday.
Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), the former House Republican Study Committee (RSC) chair, said that Granger should lose her gavel for opposing Jordan’s bid for Speaker in an interview with Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye.

“Kay Granger doesn’t deserve to be chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee,” Banks told Breitbart News. “She’s blocking the most fiscally conservative choice we’ve ever had to be the Speaker of the House. And she should lose her gavel for that.”

