Twenty-five “Republicans” on Friday voted against Republican Speaker nominee Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).
The House held yet another vote on if House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jordan should become the next Speaker of the House after weeks without a House leader. Not enough Republicans voted to make him Speaker after 17 days without a Republican leader of the House.
The 25 Republicans who declined to vote for Jordan include:
- Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE)
- Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL)
- Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR)
- Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY)
- Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL)
- Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-TX)
- Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA)
- Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY)
- Rep. Carlos Giminez (R-FL)
- Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX)
- Rep. John James (R-MI)
- Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA)
- Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA)
- Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX)
- Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL)
- Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID)
- Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN)
- Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO)
- Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-VA)
- Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY)
- Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR)
- Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY)
- Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA)
- Rep. Thomas Kean Jr. (R-NJ)
- Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-NY)
Rutherford has escalated the personal attacks against Jordan, insisting the race is “over.”
WATCH: Florida Congressman Vern Buchanan, who keeps blocking the vote for Jim Jordan for House Speaker, was partying last night at the White House bowling alley.
Must be nice.
— MONICA PAIGE✰ ✰OANN (@themonfather) October 19, 2023
