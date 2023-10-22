President Joe Biden’s catch and release network at the United States-Mexico border has released more than half a million border crossers and illegal aliens into the nation’s interior in the last nine months alone, new data reveals.

From January through September, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released more than 518,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities through the agency’s migrant mobile app known as “CBP One” as well as a parole pipeline.

While the migrant mobile app allows foreign nationals in Mexico to schedule appointments at the border, the parole pipeline is ensuring that tens of thousands of eligible Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans are admitted to the U.S. interior every month.

Watch: Migrants Breach Razor Wire on Border

Randy Clark / Breitbart Texas

Through the migrant mobile app, close to 300,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have been released into the U.S. interior from January through September. The parole pipeline, meanwhile, has released some 240,000 border crossers and illegal aliens during the same period.

The latest DHS data indicates that Biden is releasing about 60,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities every month or about 300,000 every five months — a foreign population the size of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

While Biden has helped turn the southern border into a mere checkpoint, his White House is now asking Congress to approve billions in additional funding to more quickly bus and fly border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) has said the funding request is “dead on arrival.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.