Reps. Andy Ogles (R-TN) and Tom Tiffany (R-WI) are introducing legislation that would have the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) immediately deport illegal aliens from the United States if they arrived from Palestinian-controlled regions such as Gaza.

The “Evicting Violent Islamic Criminals That Entered Deviously Act” or “Evict Act,” exclusively shared with Breitbart News, would use the Immigration and Nationality Act to have DHS deport illegal aliens in the U.S. who arrived from Palestinian-controlled regions.

“No one can escape the countless videos of Palestinian terrorists barbarically murdering Jewish families in Israel,” Ogles told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement.

“Those same terrorists want Americans to die. President Biden has refused to secure our nation. We need to deport migrants who came from countries with ill will for the United States … make no mistake that what is happening in Israel could happen in the U.S. if we don’t take action and evict the Palestinian jihadists that have invaded our nation,” he continued.

Since Biden took office in late January 2021, nearly 300 illegal aliens on the federal government’s “Terrorist Watch List” have been apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border. During this same period, nearly two million illegal aliens are known to have successfully crossed the border, undeterred by Biden.

“Joe Biden has shown time and time again that enforcing our immigration laws is not a priority for his administration,” Tiffany said in a statement to Breitbart News. “I thank Congressman Ogles for doing what Joe Biden refuses to do – put the security of the American people first.”

The legislation comes as Ogles and Tiffany similarly introduced the “Gaza Act” this month following terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel. That bill would ban President Joe Biden from resettling Palestinians in American communities through the refugee resettlement program or via a parole pipeline.

The bill has been endorsed and introduced in the Senate by National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Steve Daines (R-MT).

