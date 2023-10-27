Ted Cruz: U.S. Must Support Israel ‘For as Long as It Takes’ to Eradicate Hamas

Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, during a Senate Judiciary Committee nomination hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Senate Democrats have so far maintained the blue slip practice of requiring home-state senator support for district court nominations to advance to a hearing before the committee. …
AP Photo/Danny Johnston, Mary F. Calvert/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Kristina Wong

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Friday evening called on the United States to support Israel “for as long as it takes,” as the Middle East democracy began its ground offensive against Hamas terrorists that killed more than 1,400 in brutal attacks on October 7.

“There is now only one acceptable policy for the United States: We must ensure that our Israeli allies have all the weapons and all the time they need to utterly eradicate Hamas, for as long as it takes,” Cruz said in a statement, as the offensive got underway.

President Joe Biden has pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” but has not made a similar pledge with Israel, who is an actual ally. On the contrary, the Biden administration in recent days has called on Israel for a “humanitarian pause” to allow more aid to Gaza.

TOPSHOT-US-UKRAINE-DIPLOMACY-POLITICS-BIDEN-ZELENSKY

TOPSHOT – US President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2023. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Cruz hit back against “appeasement” of Hamas.

“The Israeli government has the right and indeed the obligation to ensure the security of its citizens. For decades, our Israeli allies have sought to counter Hamas’s terrorism while the international community—including, and far too often, the United States—urged engagement and appeasement,” Cruz said.

“Those approaches inevitably strengthened and emboldened Hamas, forcing Israel to deploy military force, which quickly and inevitably led to international pressure on Israel to accept inconclusive outcomes. Hamas’s atrocities should put an end to any debates over the viability of such tactics and strategies,”  he continued.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL – OCTOBER 18: Family and friends of those taken hostage by Hamas during their attacks of 7/10, hold a protest outside the Kirya military base on October 18, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. As Israel prepares to invade the Gaza Strip in its campaign to vanquish Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that launched a deadly attack in southern Israel on October 7th, worries are growing of a wider war with multiple fronts, including at the country’s northern border with Lebanon. Countries have scrambled to evacuate their citizens from Israel, and Israel has begun relocating residents some communities on its northern border. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of residents of northern Gaza have fled to the southern part of the territory, following Israel’s vow to launch a ground invasion. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Cruz also noted that Americans were killed in Hamas’s attacks earlier this month.

“The success of Israel’s operation is vital to the national security of the United States. The weekend of October 7, Hamas also killed over two dozen Americans and took an unknown number hostages — itself one of the most significant terrorist attacks on American civilians in history. A terrorist attack on Americans anywhere in the world poses a threat to Americans everywhere in the world, unless deterrence is restored by holding those terrorists accountable,” he said.

