Exclusive — MTG: Ukraine Aid ‘Nothing but a Big Money Laundering Scam’

The U.S. should be giving “zero dollars” to Ukraine, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, identifying Ukraine aid as “nothing but a big money laundering scam.”

Newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) position on Ukraine aid has worried some conservatives across the board, but Greene said he has yet to address their conference on his official fiscal stance and position on the issue. However, she was quick to note that “before [former] Speaker McCarthy was ousted, there was no money appropriated to Ukraine at all, zero dollars.”

“I did not hear any rumblings of a Ukraine funding bill that was going to be brought to the floor. Now, the Biden administration is pushing hard. They’ve already met with our new Speaker, Mike Johnson. He has not addressed our conference yet on fiscal stance and position on this issue, so I can’t answer what he will or won’t do, and I’m not going to promise, for anyone, what they will or won’t do,” she said, noting that Johnson is “definitely a conservative.”

Nevertheless, Greene made her position abundantly clear.

“Here’s where I stand on it. I think there should be zero dollars. I voted against every single funding bill for Ukraine. I have voted no on every single one,” she said.

“We have already proven — with the amendments that I pushed and [that] we brought forward on the House floor — that the majority of the majority, meaning the majority of Republicans in Congress, voted no to fund Ukraine,” she said, explaining that she will continue to speak publicly about it and call colleagues out.

“There should be no funding for Ukraine. It needs to end,” she said. “I think it is nothing but a big money laundering scam. We don’t see war on television in Ukraine like we’ve seen it in Israel 24/7 for the past few weeks now. We have never seen that, but our country has sent $113 billion over there. And people don’t know that our government is funding their government separately from that money at $1 billion every single month — we pay to prop up the government of Ukraine. That is absolutely wrong. Ukraine is not the 51st state. We need to defund that war immediately and focus on America’s problems, especially at our southern border.”

