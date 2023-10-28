Just because the House voted for a new Speaker does not mean there is a new Republican conference, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) pointed out during a conversation on Breitbart News Saturday.

Greene explained how she originally supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker and that she had a great working relationship with him. At the time, she said, “No one else was running for Speaker” or had the “entire network setup as far as staff prepared, as far as the fundraising capabilities.”

“No one else wanted the job but Kevin McCarthy, and I talked about him and my support for him for Speaker in my book and the reason why it was important for me to support him,” she said, referencing her upcoming tell-all book MTG.

“I come from a business background, and when you go to work in a company, a private company, if you want to be successful, you work with everyone, regardless of how similar they are to you, whether you like them or not, and I developed a good working relationship with Kevin McCarthy,” she said, explaining she did so because she wanted to accomplish America First agenda items and “push the Republican Party to focus on our country, which I would argue they have not done in a long time.”

“I got great things out of that,” she said, pointing to McCarthy announcing an impeachment inquiry of President Biden instead of forcing a vote on it.

“I want to tell everyone, it would have failed” if we voted, Greene said. “Republicans would not have voted for it and it would have failed, but he announced” it.

Greene also said Ukraine money was taken out of the defense bill– something that would not have happened without McCarthy at the helm.

“So I’m thankful that he did that. So people that are mad at him and just hate him and say horrible things about him… They don’t understand a lot of the wins that we got,” she said, pivoting to newly-elected Speaker Mike Johnson.

Greene said she does not know Johnson too well but added, “I do know his voting record.”

LISTEN:

“He is a conservative. He did vote — he didn’t in the beginning — but he later did vote against funding Ukraine, which I was glad to see, and he’s very has a big faith in God, pro-life. You know, he has a lot of great views,” she said before pointing to the stark reality.

“Here’s the reality we’re in. Just because we have a new Speaker does not change the Republican conference and Congress, and I cannot explain that enough,” she said, noting that the GOP barely has a majority.

“And just because we have Mike Johnson as Speaker, who’s the conservative, doesn’t change how these people vote. It doesn’t change the fact that really the GOP conference is more like a purple state than a red state. And that’s what I keep trying to tell everyone,” she said, noting that people are hopeful because former President Donald Trump has even given him the nickname “MAGA Mike Johnson.”

“We’re hopeful with a conservative Speaker, but we have to be realistic that it you may not see big changes” because it takes a majority in Congress.

“If you combine our conference all together, it’s purple,” she said. “It’s not red.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.