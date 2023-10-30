The Florida Republican Assembly, a grassroots political organization, is calling on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to drop out of the presidential race and focus on what he was elected by the people of Florida to do: govern the Sunshine State.

The organization, which identifies itself as a “Judeo-Christian Grassroots Organization committed to restoring the Republican Party to its founding principles,” released a letter on October 27 calling on DeSantis to “conclude his presidential campaign and return to Florida to continue to serve out the remainder of his term as Governor.”

The letter cites Article IV, Section 1(A) of the Florida Constitution, asserting that it “clearly states that the governor shall take care that the laws of the state be faithfully executed, shall commission all officers of the state and counties, and transact all necessary business with the officers of government.”

Further, the letter asserts DeSantis has been “using his position as Governor to campaign for the office of the President of the United States, taking him away from his official duties and responsibilities to the citizens of Florida, frequently at the taxpayer expense.” It adds that DeSantis’s campaign has been met with a “lack of enthusiasm by voters nationally and has not gained any significant momentum.”

Additionally, the group states that DeSantis’s presidential campaign has “caused a distraction in the mechanism of government within Florida and the interests of Florida residents have been placed secondary to those of his presidential campaign.” It lists several issues that it believes need to be addressed — including homeowner and auto insurance premiums, vaccine-related issues, and justice for January 6 political prisoners — as a few examples.

As a result, the Florida Republican Assembly called on DeSantis to end his campaign and asked him to “rededicate himself to the needs of Florida residents and prioritize their interests over his personal political ambitions”:

The demands come as DeSantis fails to see any momentum as he makes his way through Iowa, hoping to spark enthusiasm for his campaign as the primaries draw closer. However, former President Donald Trump has continued, over the course of the primary, to dominate poll after poll, both nationally and on the state level. Most recently, a Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll found Trump leading by 27 points, with 43 percent among likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers. DeSantis found himself tying with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for second place, each garnering 16 percent support:

The group’s letter came one day ahead of former Vice President Mike Pence dropping out of the presidential race, earning praise from his competitors, including DeSantis.

RELATED — Mike Pence Drops out of 2024 Race at Republican Jewish Coalition

C-SPAN

“Vice President Mike Pence is a principled man of faith who has worked tirelessly to advance the conservative cause. Casey and I appreciate Mike and Karen for their willingness to put themselves forward in this campaign and wish the Pence family well in their next steps,” DeSantis said, showing no signs of dropping out himself: