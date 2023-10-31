Halloween Poll: Trump Most Likely to Give Full Size Candy Bars, Biden Most Likely to Give Toothpaste

Registered voters believe former President Donald Trump is most likely to give out full size candy bars to trick-or-treaters, while a plurality agree President Biden would be the most likely individual to give out toothpaste, an Echelon Insights survey found.

The survey posed the festive question in its October poll, asking respondents, “Who do you think would be most likely to give full size candy bars to trick-or-treaters on Halloween?”

The question listed Trump, Biden, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and former Vice President Mike Pence as options.

A plurality, 37 percent, said Trump would be the most likely to give out full size candy bars, followed by 24 percent who said Biden. However, a plurality, 21 percent, also believe Biden is the most likely to give trick-or-treaters toothpaste on Halloween.

Just seven percent believe Christie would give out full size candy bars, followed by five percent who said Haley, three percent who said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and two percent who said Pence.

Following Biden, 15 percent believe Pence is likely to give trick-or-treaters toothpaste, followed by 12 percent who said Trump, eight percent who said DeSantis, six percent who said Christie, and three percent who said Haley.

The survey was taken October 23-26, among 1,029 registered voters.

Pollster Patrick Ruffini said of the results, “Why Mike Pence dropped out, in one chart.”

Notably, Pence dropped out of the race over the weekend during an address at the annual leadership summit of the Republican Jewish Coalition.

RELATED VIDEO — Mike Pence Drops out of 2024 Race at Republican Jewish Coalition:

The survey comes as social media users reminisce of a goofy moment that occurred during Trump’s presidency in 2019, placing what appears to be a full-size candy bar on the head of a child dressed in an inflatable costume of a minion from Despicable Me.

Under President Trump, this little minion's Halloween candy cost 33% less. Happy Halloween! pic.twitter.com/o2BqWITzU4 — Rep. Barry Moore (@RepBarryMoore) October 31, 2023

Contrast that with a recent video of Biden, who was seen coughing into his hand while handing out candy to children at the White House on Monday.